Strike on central Israel wounds 19

JERUSALEM: A missile strike in Israel's Sharon area wounded 19 people, police said early on Saturday (Nov 2), after the army reported three projectiles were fired from Lebanon into central Israel.

All 19, four of whom were "in moderate condition", were taken to hospitals for treatment, the Israeli police added.

Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical service earlier said that several people had been wounded in a strike on the central city of Tira, including "a male around 20 with shrapnel injuries".

Videos posted by the Israeli Foreign Ministry on social media showed fire and smoke spilling from a building into the street and emergency responders swarming the site.

"This is the result of a direct hit of a Hezbollah rocket on a building in the Israeli Arab town of Tira, injuring 19 civilians," the ministry said in the post.

"We cannot and will not rest until Hezbollah is dismantled," it added.