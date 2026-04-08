Israel launches series of strikes on Beirut

BEIRUT: Israel launched a series of strikes on Beirut on Wednesday (Apr 8), the most violent attack on the Lebanese capital since the start of the United States-Israel conflict with Iran.

AFPTV's live broadcast showed several plumes of smoke rising over Beirut and the suburbs, and AFP journalists saw panic in the streets.

The strikes came as Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah, which drew Lebanon into the war by attacking Israel on Mar 2, claimed it was close to a "historic victory".

Hezbollah, however, did not claim any operations against Israel since 1am (6am, Singapore time), around the time a temporary ceasefire between Iran and the US took hold.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said earlier that the truce excluded his country's fight with Hezbollah.