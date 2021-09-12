Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire, says military

JERUSALEM: Israel carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday (Sep 12) in response to Palestinian rocket fire into its territory, the Israeli military said.

Tension between Israel and the Palestinians has risen over the past week, after six Palestinian militants escaped from a maximum security Israeli jail on Monday. Israeli forces have since captured four of the inmates.

Drawing Israeli air strikes, Gaza militants fired a rocket into Israel on Friday when two of the prisoners were apprehended and then again on Saturday, after two more escaped inmates were caught.