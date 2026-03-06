Israeli army begins striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburb
Lebanon was dragged into the widening conflict on Monday, when Hezbollah attacked Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said late Thursday (Mar 5) it had begun striking infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh, after earlier warning residents of the area to evacuate.
"The IDF has begun striking Hezbollah infrastructure in the Dahiyeh area in Beirut," the military said.
The warning sent people fleeing from the area, with massive traffic jams on the outskirts of the suburbs, as people fired guns in the air, urging locals to leave as soon as possible.
On a Beirut beach, hundreds of families, many of them scared and angry, milled around after fleeing in haste, having nowhere else to go.
"We fled from the suburbs, we were humiliated," one man told AFP, declining to give his name. "We'll sleep on the road tonight and God alone knows what will happen to us."
Lebanese authorities say at least 123 people have been killed and 683 wounded since Monday.
The Dahiyeh suburb is considered a Hezbollah stronghold and home to an estimated 600,000 to 800,000 people from all walks of life.
After the exodus, the official National News Agency reported Thursday that the area had become "almost empty".
The severe traffic congestion extended for hours into several neighbourhoods of Beirut, while institutions and companies rushed to shut their doors and send employees home before the end of the working day.
Before the warning to residents of Dahiyeh, Lebanese authorities had estimated the total number of displaced people since the start of Israeli strikes on Monday at more than 90,000.
With residents of the southern suburbs pouring into Beirut and Mount Lebanon, the government's Disaster Management Unit called on the displaced to head toward the east and north of the country, after closer shelters reached full capacity.
"Very soon Dahiyeh will resemble Khan Younis," far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Telegram, referring to the Gaza city devastated by Israeli bombing in the war triggered by Hamas's Oct 7, 2023, attack.
In a post on X, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said that "large areas of Beirut's southern suburbs have been ordered to evacuate while people are still fleeing south Lebanon in large numbers".
"The country is living a new nightmare, but no side can impose a lasting solution by force."