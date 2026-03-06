Israeli army begins striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburb

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said late Thursday (Mar 5) it had begun striking infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh, after earlier warning residents of the area to evacuate.

"The IDF has begun striking Hezbollah infrastructure in the Dahiyeh area in Beirut," the military said.

The warning sent people fleeing from the area, with massive traffic jams on the outskirts of the suburbs, as people fired guns in the air, urging locals to leave as soon as possible.

On a Beirut beach, hundreds of families, many of them scared and angry, milled around after fleeing in haste, having nowhere else to go.

"We fled from the suburbs, we were humiliated," one man told AFP, declining to give his name. "We'll sleep on the road tonight and God alone knows what will happen to us."

Lebanon was dragged into the widening conflict on Monday, when Hezbollah attacked Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Lebanese authorities say at least 123 people have been killed and 683 wounded since Monday.