Israel strikes on Iran a show of force in simmering conflict: Analysts

WHAT'S THE STRATEGY?

By hitting Iran's missile factories, Israel is likely hoping to blunt a potent weapon the Islamic Republic has used against the country in recent months.



Iran has hit Israel directly two times this year - once in April and the other time on Oct 1 - with massive missile barrages that were mostly neutralised by Israeli air defence.



However, some missiles were able to slip through.



"The goal, in my opinion, is to strike Iran's missile-production industry to decrease one of the main threats to Israel, while also increasing Israel's freedom of operation by attacking Iran's air defences," Michael Horowitz, an expert with the Le Beck security consultancy, told AFP.



There were also no reports of mass civilian casualties or damage to the Iran's economic infrastructure, which may provide a route for de-escalation between the two foes while earning Israel praise from its US backers.



"Israel has made a media and political coup and not a military one. It expects rewards from Washington for the moderate nature of its attack," said Hasni Abidi, director of the Centre for Studies and Research for the Arab and Mediterranean World in Geneva.



"At the same time, Israel has conducted a real test of the level of capacity reached by Iranian defence," Abidi added.