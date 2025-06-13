Trump tells Iran to make deal after Israel blasts nuclear and military targets

TEHRAN: Israel launched a barrage of strikes across Iran on Friday (Jun 13), saying it had attacked nuclear facilities and missile factories and killed a swathe of military commanders in what could be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

US President Donald Trump, Israel's main ally, suggested that Iran had brought the attack on itself by resisting a US ultimatum in talks to restrict its nuclear programme.

"I think it's been excellent. We gave them a chance and they didn't take it ... They got hit about as hard as you're going to get hit. And there's more to come. A lot more," he was quoted as saying in a recorded interview by an ABC reporter on X.

"Two months ago I gave Iran a 60-day ultimatum to 'make a deal'," Trump added in a post on Truth Social. "They should have done it! Today is day 61 ... Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!"

Washington said it had no part in the operation, however.

Iran promised a harsh response to the overnight onslaught, which killed the heads of both its armed forces and the powerful Revolutionary Guards, and Israel said about 100 drones had been launched towards Israeli territory in retaliation.

But around 8am GMT, an order to Israeli citizens to remain near protected areas had been lifted, suggesting that most or all of the drones had been intercepted.

In a televised message, President Masoud Pezeshkian urged Iranians to stand by their leaders and said a powerful response "will make Israel regret its foolish act".

The price of crude leapt around 8 per cent on fears of wider retaliatory attacks across a major oil-producing region. But the national Iranian oil company said refining and storage facilities had not been damaged and continued to operate.

An Israeli security source said Mossad commandos had been operating deep inside the Islamic Republic before the attack and the Israeli spy agency and military had mounted a series of covert operations against Iran's strategic missile array.

Israel also established an attack-drone base near Tehran, the source added. The military said it had bombarded Iran's air defences, destroying "dozens of radars and surface-to-air missile launchers".

Iran said several top commanders and six nuclear scientists had been killed, including the armed forces chief of staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, and Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami.

In all, at least 20 senior commanders were killed, two regional sources said. The head of the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, was also reported to be among them.