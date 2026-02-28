Trump says US carrying out 'major combat operations' in Iran

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (Feb 28) that the United States had begun "major combat operations" in Iran, warning that there may be US casualties.

The strikes, which Trump said were aimed at destroying Iranian missiles and annihilating its navy, follow US-Israeli warnings that they would strike Iran again if it pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

"Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," Trump said in a video shared on social media.

Trump said that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon and that Iran attempted to rebuild its nuclear programme.