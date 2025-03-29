Israel warns of attacks 'everywhere' in Lebanon after rocket fire

BEIRUT: Israel said on Friday (Mar 28) it will strike anywhere in Lebanon it sees a threat, after rocket fire prompted it to bomb Beirut for the first time during the fragile four-month-old truce with Hezbollah.



Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam described the strike on Beirut's southern suburbs as "a dangerous escalation" and French President Emmanuel Macron called it an "unacceptable" truce violation.



The health ministry reported no casualties from the Beirut attack but said Israeli strikes in the south killed five people.



It was the second time rockets had been launched at Israel from Lebanon since the November ceasefire - the first was last Saturday - and the second time Iran-backed Hezbollah denied involvement.



"The equation has changed," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. "We will continue to enforce the ceasefire with force, strike everywhere in Lebanon against any threat to the State of Israel."



Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had earlier said "there will be no quiet in Beirut either" if there is none in northern Israel.