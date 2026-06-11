Israeli strikes on south Lebanon kill 12: medical source

On Tuesday, the association of Christian border villages in southern Lebanon issued a statement urging the Lebanese government to "immediately open safe humanitarian and medical corridors to ensure the access of citizens, aid, and medical and relief teams to the affected and isolated villages".



They pointed to "a dangerous decline in health services due to the disruption or closure of a number of health centres and clinics," with most roads leading to their villages now "cut off or extremely dangerous".



The incident comes a day after Israeli strikes killed at least 11 people in and around the southern city of Tyre, according to the Lebanese health ministry.



The Israeli military also issued evacuation warnings for three southern Lebanese towns on Wednesday.



The NNA also reported overnight strikes on Nabatieh, one of the south's largest cities that is now largely deserted.



The city is close to areas the Israeli military recently pushed into, including the medieval-era Beaufort castle which overlooks the district.



Hezbollah meanwhile said it targeted Israeli troops in the area.