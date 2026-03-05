Israel keeps up Lebanon strikes as ground forces advance

BEIRUT: Israel's attacks on Lebanon entered a fourth day on Thursday (Mar 5), after Israeli forces pushed into several border towns and conducted air strikes targeting Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

AFPTV footage showed smoke rising after a strike hit the Hezbollah stronghold of south Beirut early on Thursday.

Israel's military earlier told residents to leave the suburb where the strike hit, warning it was about to attack a target it said was linked to Hezbollah.

In Israel's north near the border, repeated air raid alerts sent residents to shelters in several locations, with no immediate reports of impact or casualties.