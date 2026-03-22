Israel strikes main bridge in south Lebanon, orders destruction of homes near border

TEL AVIV: Israel struck a main bridge linking Lebanon's south to the rest of the country on Sunday (Mar 22) after ordering its military to destroy all crossings over Lebanon's Litani River and to step up the demolition of homes near the southern border.

The destruction of bridges and homes marks a significant escalation in Israel's military campaign in Lebanon, which was pulled into the regional war on March 2 when armed group Hezbollah fired into Israeli territory.

International law generally prohibits militaries from attacking civilian infrastructure, and the United Nations human rights chief has criticised Israel's actions in Lebanon, particularly its use of widespread evacuation orders.

Sunday's strike pulverised a crossing on Lebanon's coastal highway that ran through farmland and was one of the main routes linking southern and central Lebanon.

An Israeli military spokesperson had announced the army would strike the bridge earlier on Sunday.

Lama al-Fares, who lives on farmland adjacent to the crossing, said her family packed whatever they could into their car when they saw the warning. They drove about a kilometre north on the highway and waited out the strike on a hilltop overlooking the highway.

"Our house is right next to the bridge. It was destroyed in the last war and we had rebuilt a basic structure to live in - I hope it's still standing," she told Reuters.