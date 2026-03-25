Israel strikes south Lebanon, Beirut suburbs as Hezbollah keeps up attacks

BEIRUT: Israel launched strikes on south Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday (Mar 25), Lebanese state media said, as Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah said it kept up attacks on Israeli troops.

Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war when Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel on Mar 2 to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel, which occupied southern Lebanon for around two decades until 2000, has intensified strikes across Lebanon and sent ground troops into the country's south since the latest bout of fighting began.

On Tuesday, it said its military would take control of the border area up to the Litani River, around 30km from the frontier.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Israeli strikes and artillery shelling in several locations in south Lebanon on Wednesday.

It also said that "enemy warplanes ... launched a strike" on Beirut's southern suburbs, after Israel's military late Tuesday renewed an evacuation warning for several districts in the Hezbollah stronghold.

An AFP correspondent saw a street covered in debris including shattered cement and warped metal after the early morning strike, while an apartment building's upper floors appeared damaged.

The area has been targeted multiple times during the conflict and is largely empty of residents, who have fled.

Hezbollah said its fighters on Wednesday targeted Israeli troops "massed in the border towns of Naqura and Qawzah" as well as in sites across the border "with more than 100 rockets".

The statement came after the group claimed a series of attacks targeting Israeli troops in south Lebanon and in locations in northern Israel, where there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Israel's military in a statement said ground troops in southern Lebanon had "dismantled a weapons storage facility", and the air force killed "several terrorists".

It also said troops had "dismantled Hezbollah command centres in which numerous weapons were located", without specifying where.

Lebanese authorities said Israeli strikes on the country's south on Tuesday killed nine more people, including two in an apartment in the Mieh Mieh Palestinian refugee camp.

The Israeli campaign has killed more than 1,000 people in Lebanon, with more than one million people displaced, according to authorities.

On Tuesday in northern Israel, where repeated air raid sirens have sent residents to shelters, a woman was killed following rocket fire from Lebanon, Israeli authorities said.