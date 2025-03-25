Israel strikes Syria bases again despite EU warning

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army said on Tuesday (Mar 25) that it had again struck two military bases in central Syria, a day after the European Union's foreign policy chief warned strikes there and in Lebanon risked escalation.

"A short while ago, the IDF struck military capabilities that remained at the Syrian military bases of Tadmur and T4," the Israeli military said, referring to bases in Palmyra and another 50km west of the city.

"The IDF will continue to act in order to remove any threat posed to the citizens of the State of Israel," it added.

Israel said on Friday it struck the same bases after a war monitor first reported the raids.

On Monday during a visit to Jerusalem, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned that Israeli strikes on Syria and Lebanon were threatening to worsen the situation.

"Military actions must be proportionate, and Israeli strikes into Syria and Lebanon risk further escalation," Kallas said at a joint news conference with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

"We feel that these things are unnecessary because Syria is right now not attacking Israel and that feeds more radicalisation that is also against Israel," Kallas told journalists.