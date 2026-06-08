Israel hits Iran with new strikes despite Trump admonition

TEL AVIV: Israel said it was working to intercept a new wave of missiles launched from Iran on Monday (Jun 8), hours after Tehran fired missiles at the country.

The Israeli army wrote on Telegram it had "identified missiles launched from Iran" and was working to thwart the threat, and urged the public to take shelter.

An AFP journalist heard an explosion over Jerusalem on Monday.

Earlier, Israel said it struck military targets in western and central Iran, even after US President Donald Trump reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from further attacks.

Trump said new strikes by Israel and Iran would not affect his administration's peace talks with Tehran, adding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “doesn’t call the shots".

Trump has leaned on Israel to stop its attacks in Lebanon to allow room for a deal to end the wider war with Iran, including rebuking Netanyahu with obscenities in a phone call last week. However, Israel earlier on Sunday launched strikes in the Beirut area for the first time since the US announced a truce plan for Lebanon last week.

Iran fired a salvo of missiles at Israeli targets in retaliation, putting US-Iran peace talks at risk. But Trump insisted that an agreement to end the wider war remains well within reach.

“It’s not going to have any impact on the deal,” Trump told the Financial Times. “I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots.”

A few hours later, Israel's defence forces said they had struck Iranian military targets. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Israel had carried out attacks on targets inside Iran using air-launched ballistic missiles.

The latest hostilities drove oil prices up more than 3 per cent in early trading on Monday, with benchmark Brent futures back above $96 a barrel.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted Ramat David air base, near Nazareth. The Israeli military said it identified missiles launched from Iran and that its defence systems had intercepted them.