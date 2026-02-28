Israel army says strikes with US on Iran targeted 'dozens' of military sites

The Israeli military said its strikes on Iran on Saturday (Feb 28), in coordination with the United States, targeted dozens of military sites and followed months of joint planning between the allies.
"The strike (on Iran) targeted dozens of military targets and was carried out as part of a broad, coordinated and joint operation against the regime," the Israeli army said in a statement.
"In the months preceding the strike, close and joint planning was conducted between the IDF and the US military, enabling the execution of the broad strike in full synchronisation and coordination between the two militaries," it added.
The military said the strikes were part of operation "Roaring Lion", which it said aimed to "thoroughly degrade the Iranian terrorist regime and to remove existential threats to the State of Israel over time".
The US military is planning for several days of attacks on Iran, an official told Reuters following a report by CNN.
The first apparent strike in Israel’s daylight attack on Iran happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
A source told Reuters that the country's supreme leader was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location.
The Islamic Republic's state media also said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is "safe and sound", following the strikes.
Separately, in a video address after the US and Israel started bombing Iran, US President Donald Trump made clear the goal was destruction of the Islamic republic's military and toppling of the authorities in power since the 1979 revolution.
"We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally - again - obliterated.
We're going to annihilate their navy," Trump said in the address from his Florida home posted to his Truth Social platform.
Speaking to Iranians, Trump said: "When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take."
Following the strikes, the Israeli military said it had detected missiles launched from Iran as sirens sounded across several parts of the country.
"A short while ago, sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the military had said in a statement.
A cellphone message was sent to members of the public urging them to seek shelter.
BLASTS ACROSS REGION AS IRAN RETALIATES
As the US and Israel carried out their combat operation in Iran, reports emerged of explosions and casualties across the Middle East in what was believed to be targeted attacks.
Iran was retaliating with barrages of missiles at Gulf states and Israel. Explosions were heard in the capitals of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE - all countries that host US forces.
Saudi Arabia has condemned “in the strongest terms” the Iranian attacks on the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Kuwait.
The UAE also said that it had intercepted Iranian missiles and reserved its right to respond to the attacks, while Kuwait and Jordan had also engaged incoming strikes.
Shrapnel from an Iranian missile attack on the capital of the United Arab Emirates has killed one person, authorities in Dubai had said.
Kuwait's chief of staff said in a statement that the country's air defence systems had engaged incoming missiles detected in its airspace.
Jordan's armed forces shot down two ballistic missiles targeting the kingdom's territory, a military official had said.
Qatar's defence ministry has said that it intercepted several missile attacks targeting the country, after explosions were heard across its capital, Doha.
Blasts were also heard near its Al-Udeid military base, the largest US military facility in the region.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched its “first wave” of retaliatory missile and drone attacks against Israel.
All US bases, resources and interests throughout the region are considered legitimate targets for the Iranian army, said the IRGC.
It added that the operation will continue “relentlessly” until the enemy is “decisively defeated”.
TRAVEL WARNINGS, FLIGHTS CANCELLED
Amid the escalating situation, a number of countries have issued travel warnings advising their citizens in the Middle East to exercise caution.
China was among the countries that issued travel warnings for its citizens in Iran and Israel, reminding them to strengthen precautionary measures and closely monitor changes in the security situation.
Britain's foreign office said British nationals in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates should immediately shelter in place due to reported missile attacks. It also advised all citizens against travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories.
Australia, meanwhile, upgraded its travel advice for Israel and Lebanon to “do not travel”.
Singapore embassies in the Middle East have also advised Singaporeans there to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel until further notice.
Several international carriers are cancelling flights, with some countries closing their airspace amid the attack.
Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, Kuwait and the UAE have all announced at least partial closures of their skies, and carriers including Air France, Singapore Airlines, Air India, Turkish Airlines, Norwegian, Air Algerie and Lufthansa announced cancellations.