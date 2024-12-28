Fresh strike from Israel hits Yemen's rebel-held capital, escalating regional conflict

AIRPORT DAMAGED

Despite the damage at Sana'a airport, flights resumed at 10.00am local time on Friday, Houthi Deputy Transport Minister Yahya al-Sayani said.



"The airport tower has been directly hit in addition to the departure lounge and airport navigation equipment. The attack resulted in four dead until now and around 20 wounded from staff, airport and passengers", Sayani said.



Israel's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they knew at the time that WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was there.



The strikes left the top of the control tower a bombed-out shell, and large windows in the airport building were shattered.