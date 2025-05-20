Israel PM Netanyahu vows to 'take control of all' of Gaza

GAZA: Israel said on Monday (May 19) it would "take control" of the whole of Gaza as it intensified attacks across the territory, where aid entered for the first time in more than two months after the easing of a total blockade.

With supply shipments blocked by Israel since Mar 2, the World Health Organization warned Gaza's "two million people are starving".

Israel, facing mounting criticism over the humanitarian crisis, has announced it would let limited aid into Gaza and said the first five trucks entered Monday, carrying supplies "including food for babies".



UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said in a statement that nine trucks had been "cleared to enter ... but it is a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed".

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, who was unable to confirm the exact number of trucks inside Gaza, said that "none of the aid has been picked up" at a designated zone as it was "already dark" and due to "security concerns, we cannot operate in those conditions".