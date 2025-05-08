Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Israel threatens to do to Iran what it has done to Hamas
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Israel threatens to do to Iran what it has done to Hamas

Israel threatens to do to Iran what it has done to Hamas

A Yemeni officer inspects the damage following Israeli airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport in Sanaa, Yemen on May 7, 2025. (Photo: AP/Osamah Abdulrahman)

08 May 2025 03:06PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM: Israel will do to Iran what it has done to Hamas in Gaza, Defence Minister Israel Katz warned on Thursday (May 8), days after an attack on Ben Gurion airport by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

"I warn ... Iranian leaders who finance, arm and exploit the Houthi terrorist organisation: the proxy system is terminated and the axis of evil has collapsed," Katz said in a statement.

"You are directly responsible. What we have done to Hezbollah in Beirut, to Hamas in Gaza, to (now ousted Syrian president Bashar) Assad in Damascus, we will do to you in Tehran too."

Along with Hezbollah and Hamas, Yemen's Houthi rebels are part of Iran's "axis of resistance" against Israel and its ally, the United States.

Hezbollah began launching attacks in October 2023 in support of its ally Hamas following its unprecedented attack on southern Israel.

In a year of hostilities that ended with a November truce, the Israeli army all but crushed Hezbollah, while Hamas's leadership has been decimated in the war sparked by the Oct 7 attack.

Also read:

The Houthis attacked Israel's main airport near Tel Aviv on Sunday, part of a campaign against Israel the rebels say is in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Iran has denied supporting the Houthis in their attack.

Israel hit back against the Houthis with strikes on the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa as well as on power stations in and around the capital.

The US and the Houthis reached a ceasefire agreement, mediator Oman announced on Tuesday, saying the deal would ensure "freedom of navigation" in the Red Sea where the rebels have attacked shipping.

The Houthis have vowed to continue targeting Israel and Israeli ships in the Red Sea despite the deal that ended weeks of intense US strikes on Yemen.

Source: AFP/co

Related Topics

Israel Houthi Iran Hamas
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement