Israel threatens to expand war if Hezbollah truce collapses

A mission chaired by the United States is tasked with monitoring, verifying and helping enforce the truce, but it has yet to begin work.



Lebanon's Mikati met in Beirut on Monday with US General Jasper Jeffers, who will chair the monitoring committee.



Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that France's representative to the committee, General Guillaume Ponchin, would arrive in Beirut on Wednesday and that the committee would hold its first meeting on Thursday.



"There is an urgency to finalise the mechanism, otherwise it will be too late," one of the sources said, referring to Israel's gradual intensification of strikes despite the truce.