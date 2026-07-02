Israel defence minister says troops to stay in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'until further notice'

JERUSALEM: Israel's defence minister said Wednesday (Jul 1) that Israeli forces would remain in so-called security zones established in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza "until further notice".



"The IDF will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza until further notice, in order to protect Israel's residents and communities from jihadist terrorists," Israel Katz said, according to the defence ministry.



"We will not withdraw from the security zones," Katz said at a function held in honour of Israeli soldiers killed during the 2006 war in Lebanon.



Katz also reiterated an earlier warning to Iran, saying the Islamic republic would be struck with "full force" if it attacked Israel over its operations in Lebanon.



Israel and Lebanon signed a US-sponsored framework agreement on Friday to pave the way for peace between the two countries and disarm Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.



Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have repeatedly ruled out withdrawing troops from southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces continue to clash with Hezbollah fighters.



They maintain that any troop withdrawal would happen only after Hezbollah has been disarmed across Lebanon.



Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war in early March with rocket fire aimed at Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader in US-Israeli strikes.



Israel responded with massive airstrikes and a ground invasion of southern Lebanon.