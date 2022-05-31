Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Israel signs major trade deal with Gulf state UAE
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Israel signs major trade deal with Gulf state UAE

Israel signs major trade deal with Gulf state UAE

Flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Expo 2020 Dubai flutter during Israel's National Day ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai on Jan 31, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Christopher Pike)

31 May 2022 03:14PM (Updated: 31 May 2022 03:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI: Israel signed a free trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday (May 31), its first big trade accord with an Arab state and a move aimed at boosting trade between the two Middle East nations.

The pact was signed in Dubai after months of negotiations.

"Done," Israel's ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek said on Twitter, replying to another tweet he posted earlier saying that "the UAE and Israel will sign FTA in the next hour".

President of the UAE-Israel Business Council Dorian Barak said that the trade agreement defined tax rates, imports and intellectual property, which would encourage more Israeli companies to set up offices in the UAE, particularly in Dubai.

The council predicts there will be almost 1,000 Israeli companies working in or through the UAE by the end of the year doing business with South Asia, the Far East and Middle East.

"The domestic market doesn't represent the entirety of the opportunity. The opportunity is really setting up in Dubai, as many companies have, in order to target the broader region," Barak told Reuters by phone.

Ahead of the signing, Israel's economy ministry had said that the accord would remove tariffs on food, agriculture, cosmetics, medical equipment and medicine.

"Together we will remove barriers and promote comprehensive trade and new technologies, which will form a solid foundation for our common path, will contribute to the well-being of citizens and make it easier to do business," Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry Orna Barbivai said on Monday.

Related:

The agreement has been signed amid escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence.

The UAE foreign ministry on Monday condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem by "extremist settlers under the protection of Israeli forces".

The foreign ministry, in the written statement, also asked "Israeli authorities to take responsibility for reducing escalation and ending all attacks and practices that lead to the continuation of tensions while underscoring the need to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further instability".

The same day, invited media were told that they could no longer attend the signing. No reason was given for the sudden change.

Al-Aqsa is the third-holiest site in Islam and is revered in Judaism as the Temple Mount - a vestige of the faith's two ancient temples.

Israel's Barbivai told Israeli radio on Tuesday that she had heard "nothing out of the ordinary" about the Al-Aqsa violence so far during her visit to the UAE.

For oil-rich UAE, the deal with Israel is its second bilateral free trade agreement after signing a similar accord with India in February. It is in bilateral trade talks with several other countries, including Indonesia and South Korea.

The UAE has been aggresively pursuing these deals in a bid to stregthen its economy and status as a major business hub following the hit it took from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Israel and the UAE established ties in September 2020 in a United States-brokered deal that broke with decades of Arab policy that had called for a Palestinian state before ties with Israel.

Bahrain and Morocco also recognised Israel in the same year.

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Israel UAE free trade agreement

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us