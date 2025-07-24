Israel, Ukraine launch dialogue on Iranian threat

KYIV: Israel and Ukraine on Wednesday (Jul 23) announced they would begin formal talks on countering what they described as the growing threat posed by Iran, signalling closer ties between the two countries amid shared security concerns.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said the two nations had decided to launch “a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat.”

“Our countries face common security challenges,” Sybiga said, describing Iran as an “existential threat” to global stability.

Israel has long accused Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons, a charge Tehran denies. Ukraine, meanwhile, has regularly been targeted by Iranian-designed drones used by Russian forces in the ongoing war.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, the most senior Israeli official to visit Ukraine since 2023, said any steps to limit Tehran’s access to weapons and technology would benefit European and Ukrainian security.

“I thank President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and the Ukrainian government for its position that Iran must not have nuclear weapons,” Saar said.

Kyiv has previously expressed frustration over Israel’s neutral stance on Russia’s invasion, but the two governments share common ground on Iran’s military ties with Moscow. Ukraine has repeatedly accused Iran of supplying arms to Russia.

Last month, Israel launched a surprise bombing campaign against Iran, targeting military and nuclear infrastructure, a move publicly supported by Kyiv.