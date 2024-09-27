Netanyahu tells UN Israel seeks peace but 'enough is enough'

UNITED NATIONS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Iran and defended Israel's attacks on Iranian-backed fighters in Lebanon and Gaza in a UN speech on Friday (Sep 27) as diplomats raced to secure a pause in the widening conflict.

"Israel has been tolerating this intolerable situation for nearly a year. Well, I've come here today to say enough is enough," Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly, referring to escalating violence between Lebanese Hezbollah and Israel.

Several delegations walked out as Netanyahu approached the lectern while supporters in the gallery cheered.

"My country is at war, fighting for its life," he said.

"We must defend ourselves against these savage murderers. Our enemies seek not only to destroy us, they seek to destroy our common civilisation and return all of us to a dark age of tyranny and terror," he said.