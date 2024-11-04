Israel tells UN it is cutting ties with Palestinian aid agency

JERUSALEM: Israel said on Monday (Nov 4) it had formally notified the United Nations of its decision to sever ties with UNRWA, the agency supporting Palestinian refugees, after lawmakers voted to ban the organisation.

"On the instruction of Foreign Minister Israel Katz, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notified the UN of the cancellation of the agreement between the State of Israel and UNRWA," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"UNRWA, the organisation whose employees participated in the Oct 7 massacre and many of whose employees are Hamas operatives, is part of the problem in the Gaza Strip and not part of the solution," Katz was quoted as saying.

Israel's parliament last month approved a proposal to shut down UNRWA's operations in Israel and occupied east Jerusalem, despite condemnation from the international community, including its ally the United States.

The ban on the UN agency – which has provided essential aid and assistance across Palestinian territories and to Palestinian refugees elsewhere for more than seven decades – would be a blow to humanitarian work in Gaza if implemented, according to experts.

But Katz dismissed the argument, saying only a part of aid was being delivered into Gaza by UNRWA.

"Even now, the vast majority of humanitarian aid to Gaza is delivered through other organisations, and only 13 per cent of it is delivered through UNRWA," Katz said.

"The State of Israel is committed to international law and will continue to facilitate the entrance of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip in a manner that does not harm the security of the citizens of Israel."