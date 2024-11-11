Israel urges fans to skip France-Israel football match in Paris

JERUSALEM: Authorities have urged Israeli fans to skip Thursday's (Nov 7) France-Israel football match in Paris, after violence in Amsterdam following a match between an Israeli team and a local one.

The Paris fixture will take place one week after the clashes - condemned as "anti-Semitic" by Israeli, Dutch and European leaders - followed a game between Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv and Dutch team Ajax.

About two dozen people were injured in the violence.