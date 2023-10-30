Logo
World

Israel urges Russia to protect Israelis, Jews amid Dagestan unrest
Israel urges Russia to protect Israelis, Jews amid Dagestan unrest

An aerial view of the Dagestan capital of Makhachkala, on Mar 24, 2012. (Photo: REUTERS/Grigory Dukor)

30 Oct 2023 05:26AM
JERUSALEM: Israel urged Russian authorities on Sunday (Oct 29) to protect Israelis and Jews in their jurisdictions following media reports of potential reprisals by pro-Palestinian protesters in the Russian Republic of Dagestan.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said the Israeli ambassador in Moscow was working with Russian authorities. "The State of Israel views gravely attempts to harm Israelis citizens and Jews anywhere," the statement said.

Israeli media aired footage from Makhachkala airport in Dagestan appearing to show scores of youths, incensed at the Gaza war, storming the tarmac in search of passengers from a flight that had been due to land from Tel Aviv.

"Israel expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to safeguard all Israeli citizens and Jews, whoever they may be, and to take robust action against the rioters and against the unbridled incitement being directed at Jews and Israelis," the Foreign Ministry statement said.

Source: Reuters/ec

