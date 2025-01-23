Chief US diplomat vows 'unwavering support' for Israel

JERUSALEM: The United States' new top diplomat Marco Rubio reaffirmed the country's "unwavering support" for Israel, days into a fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and a large-scale raid in the occupied West Bank.

As Israel pursued its deadly operation in Jenin, Rubio assured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Washington's continued backing.

Rubio spoke to Netanyahu from Washington on Wednesday (Jan 22) night to "underscore that maintaining the United States' steadfast support for Israel is a top priority for President Trump", State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

He also "congratulated the Prime Minister on Israel's successes against Hamas and Hezbollah and pledged to work tirelessly to help free all remaining hostages held in Gaza", she said.

Israel and Hamas began implementing a ceasefire in their 15-month war on Sunday that includes an exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Former US president Joe Biden had pushed for months for a deal along the same outlines. Trump sent an envoy to help push through an agreement before he took office, although the Republican has since said he is not confident the deal will hold.

In one of his first acts in office, Trump ended sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank imposed by Biden over their attacks on Palestinians.

During his first term in the White House, Trump put forward a peace plan he and his proponents called "the deal of the century", which would have included major Israeli annexations in the West Bank.