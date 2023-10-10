Israel on war footing, Hamas threatens to kill captives

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said it had called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and was imposing a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, in a sign it may be planning a ground assault in response to the devastating weekend attack by Hamas gunmen.

After hours of intense bombardment by Israeli jets, Hamas, the militant movement which controls Gaza, said it would execute an Israeli captive if civilian houses were bombed.

Inside Israel, Palestinian fighters were still holed up in several locations, two days after they killed hundreds of Israelis and seized dozens of hostages in a raid that shattered Israel's reputation of invincibility.

Israeli TV channels said the death toll from the Hamas attack had climbed to 900. Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 687 Palestinians have been killed and 3,726 wounded in Israeli air strikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday.

Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida said the group had been acting in accordance with Islam by keeping the Israeli captives safe.

But in return for every Israeli bombing of a civilian house without warning, it would begin executing an Israeli civilian captive and broadcast it, he said.

Echoing Hamas, the Islamic Jihad armed wing, which said it was holding more than 30 Israeli captives, asked Israel to refrain from hitting civilians if they cared about the fate of Israelis in its custody.

In Gaza, Israel pressed on with its most intensive retaliatory strikes ever. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a tightened blockade, which would prevent even food and fuel from reaching the strip, home to 2.3 million people.