Israel warns of long war as Blinken feels conflict firsthand

TEL AVIV: Israel warned on Monday (Oct 16) of a long but winning war against Hamas as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his second visit within days to promise full support after a major attack.

The top US diplomat, back in Israel after visiting six Arab countries, visibly witnessed the intensifying conflict when air raid sirens went off as he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet at the defence ministry complex in Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu, Blinken and their aides were taken into a bunker for their safety for five minutes until an all-clear, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. Reporters, who were ushered down a stairwell, heard the dull thud of the US-backed Iron Dome system intercepting a rocket.

Israel is preparing a ground invasion of Hamas-ruled Gaza after the militants' Oct 7 attack and has been bombarding the blockaded territory for days, with civilians accounting for most victims on both sides.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that both Israel and the rest of the world could "see with their own eyes" the robust US support - through two visits by Blinken, one by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and the deployment of two US aircraft carriers to the Mediterranean.

"Let me tell you, Mr Secretary, this will be a long war, the price will be high, but we are going to win - for Israel, for the Jewish people and for the values that both countries believe in," Gallant told Blinken after talks.

Blinken replied that the United States was "deeply committed to Israel's right - indeed, its obligation - to defend itself".

"You have - and will always have - the support of the United States," Blinken said.