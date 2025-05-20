Israel will 'take control of all' of Gaza, Netanyahu says

FAMINE RISK

Israel said its blockade was aimed at forcing concessions from Hamas, while UN agencies have warned of critical shortages of food, clean water, fuel and medicines.



"Tonnes of food is blocked at the border, just minutes away", World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.



"The risk of famine in Gaza is increasing with the deliberate withholding of humanitarian aid."



Last week US President Donald Trump acknowledged that "a lot of people are starving", adding "we're going to get that taken care of".



A group of 22 mostly European countries, including France and Germany, said in a joint statement on Monday that Gaza's population "faces starvation" and "must receive the aid they desperately need".



Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir argued against any resumption of aid, saying on X that "our hostages receive no humanitarian aid".



Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, also of the far right, defended the decision, stressing no supplies would be allowed to reach Hamas.



"This will allow civilians to eat and our friends in the world to keep giving us diplomatic protection," he said.



Israel's military said on Monday it had struck "160 terror targets" in Gaza over the past day.