Israeli airlines add more flights to bring reservists home

JERUSALEM: Israeli airlines El Al, Israir and Arkia added more flights on Tuesday (Oct 10) to bring back reservists, according to their websites and Israel's airports authority, though the prospect of more conflict also stoked sector worries about staff shortages.

The flights come after Israel said on Monday it had called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and warned residents of Palestinian enclave Gaza to evacuate in a sign it could be planning a ground assault in response to Palestinian militant group Hamas' unprecedented weekend attack.

While many major airlines have cancelled flights to and from Israel, domestic carriers have looked to ramp up capacity, at least in coming days. Many Israelis were travelling abroad the last week for a Jewish holiday.

On its website, Israir Airlines said it was offering flights from Larnaca in Turkey, Corfu in Greece and Batumi in Georgia to help bring Israelis back to the country.

Arkia also offered flights from the Greek capital Athens to Eilat in southern Israel and Marrakesh in Morocco to Tel Aviv, among others.

Flag carrier El Al added a flight from Athens on Tuesday.