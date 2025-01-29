Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon's Nabatieh injures 14, health ministry says

BEIRUT: An Israeli air strike on Nabatieh, a major town in southern Lebanon, injured 14 people on Tuesday (Jan 28), the Lebanese health ministry said.

Security sources reported a second strike in a nearby area. They said the first targeted a vehicle loaded with weapons, while the target of the second was still unclear.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israeli forces killed at least 24 people and wounded at least 141 in southern Lebanon on Sunday and Monday, the Lebanese health ministry said, as thousands of people tried to return to their homes in the area in defiance of Israeli military orders.