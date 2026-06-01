Israeli army captures strategic castle in Lebanon in deepest incursion into country in 26 years

BEIRUT: Israeli troops have captured a strategic mountain topped with a Crusader-built castle in southern Lebanon in the deepest incursion into the country in more than a quarter-century, the military said on Sunday (May 31).

The taking of Beaufort Castle, near the city of Nabatiyeh, followed days of airstrikes and intense fighting in nearby villages between Israeli troops and Hezbollah militants.

The capture marked a major Israeli advance in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, which began on Mar 2, when Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel two days after the US and Israel attacked its main backer, Iran.

Since then, Israel has launched a ground invasion, capturing dozens of Lebanese villages and towns close to the border. Hezbollah has launched thousands of missiles and drones at Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

The Israeli push came despite a nominal ceasefire that has been in place since Apr 17 and just days before Lebanon and Israeli hold their next round of direct talks in Washington starting on Tuesday.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a key Hezbollah ally, said he can guarantee the militant group's “full, comprehensive and immediate commitment to a ceasefire".

“But who will force Israel to stop its aggression?” he said in a statement on television station NBN.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss Israeli military operations in Lebanon, which he described as “unacceptable”.

“Nothing can justify the prolongation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon and its increasingly deep occupation of Lebanese territory,” Barrot said on Sunday on French television BFM TV.

Diplomats said the council meeting might take place on Monday afternoon, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement.