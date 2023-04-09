Israeli army launches strikes in Syria after rocket fire

JERUSALEM: Israel launched artillery strikes on Syria on Sunday (Apr 9) morning after several rockets were fired from there and landed in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli army announced.

Israel's strike and the rocket attacks from Syria - which no one has claimed - are the latest episode in escalating violence in the region.

"In response to the rockets fired from Syria at Israel earlier today, IDF Artillery is currently striking in Syrian territory," the military tweeted.

A drone was also "currently striking the launchers in Syria from which rockets were launched into Israeli territory".

Six rockets were launched towards Israel Saturday night, with two landing in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the army said. At least one was intercepted by the Israeli air defence system.

The 1,200 sq km region - patrolled by Israeli soldiers and bordering Lebanon - was seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War. Israel later annexed it in a move that was never recognised by the international community.

The surge in violence and unrest comes as the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Jewish Passover, and Christian Easter coincide.

On Wednesday, Israeli police stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa mosque, Islam's third-holiest site, in a pre-dawn raid aimed at dislodging "law-breaking youths masked agitators" they said had barricaded themselves inside.