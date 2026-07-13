Israeli attacks in Gaza kill six people, including a girl, medics say

CAIRO: Israeli attacks killed at least six people in the Gaza Strip on Sunday (Jul 12), including a nine-year-old girl, Palestinian health officials said, as mediators held more talks to safeguard the US-brokered ceasefire.

Medics said Israeli gunfire directed at a tent encampment on the eastern side of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza killed nine-year-old Tala Abu Matar. The Israeli military said it was not aware of the incident.

An air strike at a metal foundry in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood killed four people. Witnesses said the site was hit with three Israeli missiles.

The Israeli military said it had struck Hamas militants operating inside a weapons production facility, in what it described as a violation of the ceasefire by the group.

Separately, the military said that since Thursday, its forces had killed at least two Hamas fighters in northern Gaza who were planning attacks on its troops.

Later on Sunday, an Israeli strike at a tent encampment in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in the south, killed at least one person and wounded several others, including children, medics said. Israel's military did not immediately comment.