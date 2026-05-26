Israeli fire kills six-year-old girl and a woman in Gaza, medics say

GAZA: An Israeli airstrike on a tent in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday (May 25) killed two people including a six-year-old girl and wounded 17 other people, including children, Palestinian health officials said.

Medics said the Israeli airstrike on a tent encampment of displaced families in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave, had killed six-year-old Mennatallah Abu Libda and a 31-year-old woman, Hanan Mahmoud.

The attack was carried out by two helicopters, witnesses said.

The Israeli military told Reuters it had struck militants in the area but provided no further information.

Relatives of the victims arrived at the hospital to bid farewell. Men and women who were related to the dead girl wept beside her white-shrouded body.

"This little girl, a little bird from the birds of paradise, was playing at the door of her home," said the dead girl's grandmother, Soheir Abu Libda.