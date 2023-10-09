Israeli hostages complicate plan for 'mighty vengeance' against Hamas

JERUSALEM/DUBAI: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's options for hitting Hamas over its deadly incursion into Israel could be reined in by concern for the many Israelis seized in the raid, as a nation scarred by past hostage crises faces perhaps its worst one yet.

In a dramatic assault launched from Gaza on Saturday (Oct 7), the Palestinian group Hamas stormed into Israeli towns, killing more than 600 Israelis and escaping with dozens of hostages, in the deadliest day for Israel since the 1973 war.

Netanyahu has vowed "mighty vengeance" but the fate of the Israeli soldiers, elderly people, women and children taken into Gaza - the numbers are still unclear - complicates how Israel delivers on its promise to hit back hard and fast, while sticking to a longstanding principle of leaving no one behind.

Israelis are reeling from the assault and from images of fellow citizens being bundled off to Gaza.

"There is no chance she will come back," sobbed a young Israeli girl, talking about her sister who was killed in the attack, while she and her parents were held hostage. She was shown in a video posted on the social media platform X by senior Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs official, Ambassador David Saranga.

In 2011, Israel swapped hundreds of Palestinian prisoners to win the release of one Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit, who was held for five years. That kind of exchange - which even at the time was criticised by some Israelis as too lopsided - looks an impossible bargain when dozens of people may be held this time.

More than 300 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's response, as warplanes hit sites across Gaza. It was typical of Israel's immediate retaliation when faced with an escalation. In addition, thousands of troops have been deployed in southern Israel next to Gaza, which Israeli forces withdrew from in 2005.

But what happens next is more difficult to determine.

HOSTAGE 'INSURANCE POLICY'

"The cruel reality is Hamas took hostages as an insurance policy against Israeli retaliatory action, particularly a massive ground attack and to trade for Palestinian prisoners," said Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"Will it constrain how Israel responds? If the numbers are great, how could it not?" he said.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Israel would act to free the hostages, seriously damage Hamas's "terrorist infrastructure" and ensure no terrorist group in Gaza could harm Israeli citizens again.

But there are no easy choices. Trying to rescue all those Hamas said were now held in different locations could jeopardise their lives. Yet, protracted negotiations with Hamas over a prisoner swap would be a huge win for an arch foe of Israel.