Israeli judicial protest movement again crowds Tel Aviv

Israeli media reported that tens of thousands had turned out, as occurred in some previous demonstrations.

"We are fighting for our democracy. We have no other country," one demonstrator, Nadav Tamir, 61, told AFP.

Karen Baron, a 45-year-old Tel Aviv psychiatrist, said: "I didn't want to come today but my sister told me, 'We have no choice,' and it's true. We have no choice - we can't lower our guard. We have to defend our country."

The proposals would curtail the authority of the Supreme Court and give politicians greater powers over the selection of judges.

Netanyahu's government, a coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues that the changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.

Saturday's demonstration came a day after United States rating agency Moody's announced that it was lowering Israel's rating from "positive" to "stable".

It said the change "reflects a deterioration of Israel's governance, as illustrated by the recent events around the government's proposal for overhauling the country's judiciary".

"While mass protests have led the government to pause the legislation and seek dialogue with the opposition, the manner in which the government has attempted to implement a wide-ranging reform without seeking broad consensus points to a weakening of institutional strength and policy predictability," Moody's noted.