Israeli leader Netanyahu applauds Hungary's ICC exit on Budapest visit

"POLITICAL COURT"

Netanyahu's office said he and Orban spoke on Thursday with US President Donald Trump about Hungary's decision to withdraw from the ICC and discussed "the next steps that can be taken on this issue".



Orban invited his Israeli counterpart to Budapest in November, a day after the arrest warrant was issued over Israel's offensive in Gaza, launched after an attack by the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas on southern Israel.



Israel has rejected the ICC accusations, saying they are politically motivated and fuelled by antisemitism. It says the ICC has lost all legitimacy by issuing the warrants against a democratically elected leader of a country exercising its right to self-defence.



"You stand with us at the EU, you stand with us at the UN, and you've just taken a bold and principled position on the ICC ... it's important for all democracies to stand up to this corrupt organisation," Netanyahu told Orban.



The ICC presidency expressed concern about Hungary's decision, urging it in a letter to continue to be a resolute party to the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the ICC, it said in a statement.