Israeli military says it has killed Hezbollah chief Nasrallah

BEIRUT: The Israeli military said on Saturday (Sep 28) it had killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike on the group's central headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut a day earlier.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah has yet to issue any statement on the status of Nasrallah, who has led the group for 32 years.

The Israeli military "eliminated ... Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization", Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in a statement on X.

"Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world," the Israeli military said in a post on X on Saturday.

The statement added the air strikes also killed Ali Karake, who is commander of Hezbollah's southern front, and an unspecified number of other Hezbollah commanders.

"During Hassan Nasrallah's 32-year reign as the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, he was responsible for the murder of many Israeli civilians and soldiers, and the planning and execution of thousands of terrorist activities," Israel's military said.

"He was responsible for directing and executing terrorist attacks around the world in which civilians of various nationalities were murdered. Nasrallah was the central decision-maker and the strategic leader of the organisation."

Israel launched a new wave of air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and other areas of Lebanon on Saturday, a day after carrying out the massive attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut known as Dahiyeh.