Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Israeli military says it has killed Hezbollah chief Nasrallah
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Israeli military says it has killed Hezbollah chief Nasrallah

Israeli military says it has killed Hezbollah chief Nasrallah

In this Oct 24, 2015 file photo, Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah addresses a crowd during the holy day of Ashoura, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. (File photo: AP/Hassan Ammar)

28 Sep 2024 04:21PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Saturday (Sep 28) it had killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike on the group's central headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut a day earlier.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah has yet to issue any statement on the status of Nasrallah, who has led the group for 32 years.

The Israeli military "eliminated ... Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization," Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in a statement on X.

"Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world," the Israeli military said in a post on X on Saturday.

Israel launched a new wave of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and other areas of Lebanon on Saturday, a day after carrying out the massive attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut known as Dahiyeh.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement