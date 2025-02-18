Israeli military set to miss Lebanon withdrawal deadline

LEBANON ARMY "READY"

Aoun said the army was ready to deploy "in towns and villages that the Israelis will withdraw from" and to "protect the border".



Lebanon was working "diplomatically to achieve the full Israeli withdrawal", he said.



Since the ceasefire began, Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Lebanon, with the military saying Monday it killed a Hamas commander in the south.



Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Sunday said it was the government's responsibility to ensure the Israeli army fully withdraws by Tuesday's deadline.



During a joint address with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, top US diplomat Marco Rubio said that "in the case of Lebanon, our goals are aligned ... A strong Lebanese state that can take on and disarm Hezbollah".



Netanyahu said that "Hezbollah must be disarmed. And Israel would prefer that the Lebanese army do that job, but no one should doubt that Israel will do what it has to do to enforce the understandings of the ceasefire and defend our security."



Aoun said Monday that "the important thing is to achieve the Israeli withdrawal, and Hezbollah's weapons come as part of solutions the Lebanese agree on."



Lebanon's government said the state should be the sole bearer of arms and vowed to liberate "all Lebanese territory".



Hezbollah was the only Lebanese armed group that refused to surrender its weapons to the state following the 1975-1990 civil war.