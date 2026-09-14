Israeli minister calls to strip Gaza film directors of citizenship

JERUSALEM: Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar called on Sunday (Sep 13) for the award-winning directors of an Israeli-made Gaza documentary to be stripped of citizenship, accusing them of "treason against the state".

In "Naza", Israeli directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor spoke to 24 different Israeli military or intelligence whistleblowers who outlined the AI-powered targeting systems used to bombard Gaza that have killed tens of thousands of civilians.

The 80-minute documentary won a special jury prize at this year's Venice Film Festival.

Mr Zohar accused the directors of being willing to "harm their homeland in order to receive applause from antisemites around the world".

"I will act immediately to revoke the Israeli citizenship of these despicable creators for treason against the state," he added on X.

Other Israeli ministers also took aim at the directors, who won an Oscar in 2025 for their film "No Other Land", about Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank.