Israeli minister criticises Macron over France defence show ban

Euronaval, a biennial event that attracts naval defence exhibitors from around the world, said seven Israeli companies are affected by the decision.



"In accordance with the French government's decision, Israeli companies and citizens who wish to attend will be welcomed at the show under the conditions listed above," it added.



At the end of May, the presence of Israeli defence manufacturers at the Eurosatory land defence and security exhibition was banned by the government, before finally being authorised by the French courts.