Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Israeli official says Biden invited Netanyahu to White House in September
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Israeli official says Biden invited Netanyahu to White House in September

Israeli official says Biden invited Netanyahu to White House in September
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement at the Palmachim Air Force Base near the city of Rishon Lezion, Israel, on Jul 5, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen)
Israeli official says Biden invited Netanyahu to White House in September
US President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One as he arrives at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on Jul 7, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Wurm)
19 Jul 2023 03:32AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM: US President Joe Biden has invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet at the White House in September, Israel's national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, said on Tuesday (Jul 18), though the White House has yet to confirm the details.

Hanegbi told N12 News that in their phone call on Monday, "The president of the United States told the prime minister, contrary to reports which I saw here too, that he is inviting him to the White House in Washington for a meeting in September."

In response to a Reuters query about Hanegbi's remarks, a White House official said the two leaders have agreed to meet but did not specify where.

Washington had until Monday held off extending an invitation out of concern about a judicial overhaul undertaken by Netanyahu and his right-wing government as well as Israel's expansion of settlements on the occupied West Bank.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Israel Joe Biden United States

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.