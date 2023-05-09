Top militants among 12 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

GAZA CITY: Israel launched pre-dawn airstrikes on Tuesday (May 9) against the militant group Islamic Jihad in Gaza, its army said, killing 12 people according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory.

The ministry said that women and children were among the dead, but did not give further details as to the identity of the victims.

An AFP journalist in Gaza saw the top of a building on fire after the strikes as well as ambulances evacuating victims.

The Israeli army said it had targeted three leaders of Islamic Jihad, which it considers a terrorist organisation, and had hit "weapon manufacturing sites" belonging to the group.

The militant group confirmed that three senior officials were killed, naming them in a statement as Jihad Ghannam, secretary of the Al-Quds Brigades military council; Khalil al-Bahtini, also of the council and commander of the military wing in northern Gaza; and Tareq Ezzedine, who was described by Islamic Jihad as "one of the heads of military action" in the occupied West Bank who operated from Gaza.

In Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip, an AFP photographer saw the body of a man identified as Ghannam.

"We mourn the leaders and their wives and a number of their children who were killed in a cowardly Zionist crime," Islamic Jihad said in a statement, vowing that "the blood of martyrs will increase (the) resolve" of the movement.

The airstrikes, which began a little after 2am (11pm GMT on Monday), were still going nearly two hours later, according to AFP journalists, with a new explosion heard in the east.

The operation came less than a week after Islamic Jihad announced a truce around Gaza - brokered with help from Egypt - following a fresh flare-up in violence.

Israel and Gaza militants traded cross-border fire following the death in Israeli detention of Khader Adnan, who had been on hunger strike for 87 days following his arrest over ties to Islamic Jihad.

On Tuesday, the militant group said that Israel had "scorned all the initiatives of mediators" and vowed it would "avenge the leaders" killed in the latest air strikes.