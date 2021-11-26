Israeli PM warns of state of emergency due to new COVID-19 variant

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met health experts on Friday (Nov 26) to discuss how best to respond to a new variant of the coronavirus that has been detected in South Africa and which is said to be more contagious than the Delta strain.

"We are currently on the verge of a state of emergency," Bennett said, according to a statement from his office. "Our main principle is to act fast, strong and now."

Israel has reported one case of the new strain in a traveller returning from Malawi.

Two more cases were detected in "people returning from abroad", said Israel's health ministry adding that they had been placed in quarantine.

The three people were all vaccinated, the health ministry said, without specifying the number of doses or the type of vaccine.

News of its spread to Israel comes a day after scientists in South Africa said they had detected the new B.1.1.529 strain with at least 10 mutations, compared with two for Delta.

The variant was of "serious concern" and had been blamed for a surge in infection numbers, authorities in South Africa said Thursday.