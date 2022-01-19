Israeli police evict Palestinians, tear down East Jerusalem home

JERUSALEM: Israeli police forcibly evicted a Palestinian family from their home in a flashpoint East Jerusalem neighbourhood on Wednesday (Jan 19) before a digger tore down the property, ending a standoff that has drawn international attention.

Resident Mahmoud Salhiyeh took to the roof of the house in Sheikh Jarrah on Monday, threatening to blow it up with gas canisters if he and his family - who he said have lived there for decades - were forced out.

Police who had been deployed to the area then withdrew, leaving family members and activists maintaining a vigil inside and on top of the building.

But armed officers returned before dawn on Wednesday, clearing everyone from the site. A mechanical digger demolished the property, leaving behind a mound of concrete and twisted metal strewn with furniture, family photographs, ornaments and children's toys.

Jerusalem municipal authorities had expropriated the plot on which the house stood, which lies in an area of East Jerusalem that Israel captured and occupied in a war in 1967 and later annexed.

Israel regards all of Jerusalem as its capital, but Palestinians claim the east of the city as the capital of a future state.

Witnesses said some 25 people were detained at the property and a Reuters journalist saw police carrying away gas canisters before dawn.

Police said several people were arrested "on suspicion of violating a court order, violent fortification and disturbing public order."