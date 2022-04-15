Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy site
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy site

Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy site

Palestinian protestors clash with Israeli security forces at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City on Apr 15, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Ammar Awad)

15 Apr 2022 02:59PM (Updated: 15 Apr 2022 03:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM: Israeli police clashed with masked, stone-throwing Palestinians near al-Aqsa mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem when violence erupted after Friday's (Apr 15) Ramadan morning prayers.

Israeli security forces have been on high alert after a series of deadly Arab street attacks throughout the country during the past two weeks, and confrontations at the holy site carry the risk of sparking wider conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.

Tensions have been simmering in Jerusalem, with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coinciding with the Jewish celebration of Passover and Christianity's Easter festival this year.

Police said they entered the compound, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, to break up a violent crowd that remained at the end of the morning prayers. They did not enter Al-Aqsa mosque - Islam’s third-holiest site.

When a group of Palestinians began throwing rocks toward the nearby Jewish prayer space of the Western Wall, police said they entered the compound "to disperse and push back" the crowd.

Israeli security forces gather during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on Apr 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
A Palestinian protester waves the Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli security forces at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on Apr 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Palestinian protestors clash with Israeli security forces at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City on Apr 15, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Ammar Awad)
Masked Palestinians take position during clash with Israeli security forces at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on Apr 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

 

The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said 59 people were injured, some by tear gas and rubber bullets.

 

Reuters video showed officers, some in riot gear, running after a small number of individuals after most of the crowd had left.

Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, condemned the Israeli police and said Israel "bears responsibility for the consequences".

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Israel Jerusalem

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us