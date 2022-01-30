Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Israeli President Herzog makes first UAE visit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Israeli President Herzog makes first UAE visit

Israeli President Herzog makes first UAE visit

UAE Ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog shake hands during the opening ceremony of the Emirati embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

30 Jan 2022 06:54PM (Updated: 30 Jan 2022 06:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI: Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday (Jan 30) on the first such visit, his office said, seeking to strengthen Gulf ties at a time of heightened regional tension as world powers try to revive a nuclear deal with Iran.

The UAE, along with Bahrain, signed US-brokered normalisation agreements with Israel, dubbed the "Abraham Accords", in 2020. The two Gulf states and Israel share common concerns about Iran and its allied forces in the region.

En route to the UAE President Herzog's plane flew over Saudi Arabia, which he said was "truly a very moving moment". Riyadh and Israel do not have diplomatic ties, but Israel has said it would like to establish a relationship with the kingdom which is home to Islam's two holiest sites.

The presidency in Israel is a largely ceremonial post. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the UAE in December.

The president was greeted on arrival in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi by Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He was then received by the UAE's de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Al Watan presidential palace alongside UAE ministers and officials, UAE state news agency WAM said.

"I wish (Sheikh Mohammed) well and I am grateful for his courage and bold leadership, carving out a peace agreement with Israel and sending a message to the entire region that peace is the only alternative for the peoples of the region," Herzog said earlier.

President Herzog will also meet Jewish communities in the UAE, which is the region's commercial and tourism hub.

Israel on Jan 18 offered security and intelligence support to the UAE against further drone attacks after a deadly strike by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, according to a letter released on Tuesday by Israel's leader.

Source: Reuters/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us